Do you have tax debt you'd like to settle with the State of Connecticut? Have you hired an attorney to help you settle that debt?. If you answered yes to either, you may want to hear what the Tax Commissioner for the State of CT had to say yesterday. Mark Boughton is that person, the former Danbury Mayor now oversees all tax matter in the Nutmeg State and he joined the Ethan and Lou Show on Thursday (11/4/21) to announce a new tax amnesty program, saying:

6 DAYS AGO