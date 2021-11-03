CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This year's top bird in New Zealand is a bat

By Public Editor
NPR
 8 days ago

New Zealand's bird of the year is not a bird. The long-tailed bat, or pekapeka-tou-roa, won by a wide margin. OK. We have the news of New Zealand's Bird of the Year. And the Bird of the Year is not a bird. LAURA KEOWN: The winner of Bird of...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Somehow a Bat Was Just Named ‘Bird of the Year 2021’

Most of us heard encouraging words from parents and teachers when we were young. “Follow your dreams,” they would say. Additionally, “You can be anything you want to be,” was a common phrase. This little bat from New Zealand is bringing some truth to those words. Despite not being a bird at all, the pekapeka-tou-roa, or long-tailed bat, has been crowned the country’s Bird of the Year.
ANIMALS
New York Post

Bat named ‘Bird of the Year 2021’ in controversial decision

The bat is getting its due — at the expense of birds. New Zealand has named the bat their “Bird of the Year,” despite the now-controversial fact that bats are not of the avian family. Bats are regarded as New Zealand’s only native land mammal, and under threat of extinction...
ANIMALS
National Audubon Society

This Duo Photographed Hundreds of Colombia’s Dazzling Birds This Year

This is the second Colombia Big Year dispatch; read the first installment here. Ángel Gonzalez stopped hunting birds because of his daughter. One night, the farmer arrived at his home in the mountains of eastern Colombia with an Andean Guan under his arm and his rifle slung over his shoulder. Outraged, his then six-year-old daughter called him a criminal, and asked him what the chicken-like bird had done to cause him to take its life. Shocked, Gonzalez told her that there was no meat in the house. She stubbornly replied that they would eat chicken eggs, or something else. Gonzalez took her concern to heart. From that day on, he began to view wild birds differently—and he no longer hunted them. The shotgun barrel became a metal pipe put to use in the house. The wooden stock fed the fire that heats the farmhouse.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Inskeep
Person
Noel King
TravelDailyNews.com

Top three nightlife hotspots in New Zealand

Depending on the city you’re in, there’s a great selection of bars for a nice night out with local specials. Restaurants are popular too, and more often than not, many of them turn into dancefloors as the nights progresses. While New Zealand isn’t thought as the nightlife capital of the...
WORLD
NPR

Amitav Ghosh turned to legends to write a story large enough for climate change

Trying to decrease your carbon footprint can be complicated. You use metal straws, recycle your paper, and bring your own grocery bags to the store, but everything you buy is part of a supply chain that's simply way out of your control. That lack of control is central to Amitav Ghosh's retelling of an ancient Bengali myth of a nature goddess setting calamity after calamity on a merchant who's only concerned with money. In today's interview, Ghosh tells NPR's Ari Shapiro that writing his 2019 novel Gun Island based on old legends allowed for a full response to the scope of climate change.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Songs and Pictures For Climate Change: A Playlist for the Planet

Editor's note: As the 2021 U.N. Climate Change Summit convenes, NPR's Picture Show is taking a look at work by photographers from around the world that highlight climate change. San Jose de Gracia, Mexico — July 30, 2021:. Songs for Climate Change: A COP26 Playlist. The 2021 United Nations Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#Bat#New Zealanders#Hackers#Bird Of The Year#Forest Bird#Americans#Npr
CBS News

U.S. Surgeon General: Americans could get to the point where they "learn to live with" COVID-19

COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
PUBLIC HEALTH
LiveScience

Diamond hauled from deep inside Earth holds never-before-seen mineral

Within a diamond hauled from deep beneath Earth's surface, scientists have discovered the first example of a never-before-seen mineral. Named davemaoite after prominent geophysicist Ho-kwang (Dave) Mao, the mineral is the first example of a high-pressure calcium silicate perovskite (CaSiO3) found on Earth. Another form of CaSiO3, known as wollastonite, is commonly found across the globe, but davemaoite has a crystalline structure that forms only under high pressure and high temperatures in Earth's mantle, the mainly solid layer of Earth trapped between the outer core and the crust.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
DesignerzCentral

'Wow!' Palin ridicules 'prophetic' Prince Harry as she urges Sussexes to end 'negativity'

Prince Harry has been mocked by a former vice presidential nominee for his recent revelation that he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey the day before the January 6 Capitol riots. Sarah Palin told GB News that she wondered "where he pulled that out of" and also stated her belief that the prince and Meghan Markle were "capitalizing" on being able to spread "negativity" around the Royal Family.
CELEBRITIES
Nature.com

How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
worldanimalnews.com

New PSA Featuring Actor Jason Momoa & Other Well-Known Advocates Urge The U.S. Government To Relist Wolves Under The Endangered Species Act

Today, a powerful PSA launched starring actor Jason Momoa that urges the Biden administration to restore federal protections for America’s wolves. The film highlights the environmental and cultural significance of wolves and why protecting them is critical for their survival as a species. Momoa describes how wolves “defend our ecosystems,...
U.S. POLITICS
natureworldnews.com

Toxic Trees: ‘The Tree of Death’ Known to be So Deadly You Can't Stand Under it

If you happen to come across a tree that bears a sweet-scented, apple-like fruit, you better hold on for dear life and watch out for poison apples. More notably, the fruit in question does not only poison when eaten, but its tree itself is so toxic it was known as the 'tree of death'. Behold, the world´s most dangerous tree - the manchineel (Hippomane mancinella), also referred to as 'beach apple' or 'poison guava' of the Florida Everglades and the Caribbean coast.
GARDENING
travelexperta.com

Cruise Trip to Akaroa New Zealand? Top 10 Things to Do in Akaroa

Akaroa is a small town on the Banks Peninsula in New Zealand. This place has been settled by Māori for centuries before European settlers arrived in 1838. Akaroa’s population today is about 1500 people and most residents are descendants from these original settlers. It’s a popular tourist destination, and for good reason! Akaroa offers visitors some of the best food, wine, and scenery that New Zealand has to offer. If you’re looking for a place to relax and enjoy unforgettable moments in life, Akaroa is it – so make sure you have booked some local sightseeing packages before landing Akaroa Harbour from your cruise.
WORLD
IFLScience

Scientists Once Searched For Evidence Of The Legendary "Brown Note"

If you've ever watched South Park, or spent a little too long on the Internet, at some point you've probably heard tell of The Brown Note. You may be surprised to learn that several scientists have actually looked into it, to see if it might be real. For the uninitiated,...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy