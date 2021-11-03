CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden has to make good on pledges he made at the U.N. climate summit

By Noel King
NPR
 8 days ago

The president is back from Scotland, where he urged other leaders to do more to curb climate change. He's returning to a fight among Democrats over legislation that includes his own climate measures. NOEL KING, HOST:. President Biden is back from the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. He made...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Has Joe Manchin found an excuse to destroy President Biden’s agenda?

Things seemed to be going so well for Democrats. Progressives and centrists in the House resolved (mostly) their differences over President Biden’s Build Back Better bill, and the separate infrastructure bill passed, to everyone’s delight. It looked like Biden could be heading for a pair of legislative victories that would deliver on a substantial portion of his agenda, and vital steps on pressing problems — affordable child care, health insurance, climate change, even prescription drug prices — would finally be taken.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Joe Manchin
NPR

At Baltimore port, Biden reassures Americans about shipping snags, inflation

There are still more than a hundred container ships stuck off the coast of Southern California. The blocked ports are just one of the factors leading to massive breakdowns in supply chains, which means American consumers aren't getting the goods they want when they want them. And even if they do, prices keep going up. In a moment, we'll hear from the executive director of the Port of Oakland in Northern California. But first, NPR's Ayesha Rascoe on how President Biden is trying to convince Americans his new trillion-dollar infrastructure bill is going to give consumers some relief.
BALTIMORE, MD
NPR

U.S. and China announce surprise climate agreement at COP26 summit

The United States and China — the world's top two greenhouse gas-emitting countries, which together account for about 40% of the world's annual carbon output — announced Wednesday they have agreed to cooperate on limiting emissions to address the global climate crisis. The agreement, announced at the United Nations COP26...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's energy agenda, gas prices

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," November 9, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker, and thank you. And welcome all to HANNITY. Tonight, we're tracking multiple major stories, including developments from the Russia...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U N#Senate Democrats#Climate Change#Npr White House
NPR

From COP26: Pete Buttigieg describes how transportation factors into climate goals

And I'm Ari Shapiro in Glasgow at the U.N. climate summit, which is inching towards its conclusion. Negotiators here have released a rough draft of an agreement on how countries will aim to avoid the worst climate disasters. The document urges world leaders to set more ambitious plans to cut emissions by the end of next year. The draft is being criticized for what it does not say on transparency and financing for developing countries. Activists gathered just outside the meeting rooms in the path of delegates today, chanting and demanding that leading countries do more.
TRAFFIC
New York Post

Obama slams Trump over climate change despite mixed environment record

Former President Barack Obama slammed his successor during the UN Climate Summit in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, describing the Trump administration as “four years of active hostility towards climate science.”. During his address at the summit known as COP26, Obama lambasted former President Donald Trump for pulling the US out...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
Country
India
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Country
China
New York Post

Biden’s ‘Build Back’ bill is in worse shape than ever — hooray!

Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are no longer the only Democrats standing in the way of President Joe Biden’s spendapalooza “Build Back Better” bill: A pack of House Democrats are now on the record with doubts, demanding to see a Congressional Budget Office scoring of its costs and how far its tax hikes will go to offset them.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The New Yorker

Trust Is Hard to Find at the U.N. Climate Summit in Glasgow

As the second week of the COP26 United Nations global climate talks began in Glasgow on Monday, the Washington Post published a truly remarkable piece of reporting that will surely demoralize the hardworking people gathered in the convention hall trying to hammer out an agreement. A team led by the Post’s veteran climate analyst Chris Mooney went through the emissions data proffered by countries at the summit, and found that they were in many cases wildly wrong. Malaysia, for instance, claimed that its forests are sucking up so much carbon that its net emissions are smaller than tiny Belgium’s—even though most researchers are convinced that clearing peatlands for palm-oil plantations, as Malaysia has been doing, is the very definition of a carbon bomb. The Central African Republic reported that its land absorbs 1.8 billion tons of carbon a year; the Post termed it “an immense and improbable amount that would effectively offset the annual emissions of Russia.” The worst-case scenario: the emissions data could be off by twenty-three per cent over all, or roughly the equivalent of China’s emissions.
INDIA
WSOC Charlotte

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

GLASGOW, Scotland — (AP) — The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.
ENVIRONMENT
NPR

President Biden is back from the U.N. climate summit in Glasgow. He made pledges that the U.S. will cut emissions. Now he has to make good on them despite Congress holding up his existing agenda to fight climate change. As for Glasgow, the president had a pretty upbeat take on how it went.

KING: (Laughter) President Biden seems pretty happy with how this went. Did others at the conference seem to be in the same mood?. DETROW: Certainly, the other world leaders did. There was a lot of praise for new agreements and commitments. And look; there were some big agreements. Just to mention two, Biden worked really hard to get this agreement for a global methane pledge to cut emissions of that really potent greenhouse gas by 30% by the end of the decade. More than 100 countries have signed up onto that. That is a big deal. There was also a real agreement to stop deforestation. But look; the fact is emissions are so high, and warming is so far along that that's really not enough to do what needs to be done to keep climate change from really spiraling out of control. And there's been a lot of pessimism and anger from activists at the summit about that. I asked President Biden about that discrepancy at that press conference he held at the end of the trip yesterday.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seattle Times

Leaders depart; now U.N. climate summit turns focus to money

GLASGOW, Scotland — With world leaders flying home, the COP26 is now about who pays. Negotiators at the U.N. climate conference started Wednesday to hammer out the details of a deal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address a growing climate crisis and support a global transition toward cleaner technologies. On...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy