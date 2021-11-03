New Fortress Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Aptose Biosciences Inc. (APTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $11.3 million in its third quarter. The Toronto-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was...
OAKVILLE, Ontario (AP) _ Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) on Thursday reported a third-quarter loss of $27.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Oakville, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring...
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) _ Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (BOWFF) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its third quarter. The Calgary, Alberta-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $32.2 million, or 63 cents per share, in the period. Funds from operations is...
Biohaven's (BHVN) sole approved drug, Nurtec ODT, for treating migraine, continues to demonstrate strong demand in the United States. The company signs an agreement with Pfizer, granting the latter ex-U.S....
Comments / 0