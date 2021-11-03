Selection Committee meeting RFQ No. 2022-01 CMAR Services - Town-wide Overhead Undergrounding Program - All remaining phases, 6, 7 and 8, N and S

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. WCTV PODCAST WILMINGTON WRITES FIRST EPISODE LAUNCHED!. WCTV has launched the first episode of Wilmington Writes! Episode 1 features Wilmington writer, Mrs. Xiaoly Li. Mrs. Li has been a Wilmington resident for many years and has published over 70 poems. She is a writer, photographer and engineer who shares her poem entitled: “Love Genes” with us. This poem explores the nature of human love and if it is genetic or intuitive. Mrs. Li was inspired to create this poem after pondering the love between humans and animals, specifically her dog. If you would like to be a guest on this podcast or know a Wilmington writer who should be please reach out to Lisa Kapala at lisa@wctv.org.

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO