Politics

Selection Committee meeting RFQ No. 2022-01 CMAR Services - Town-wide Overhead Undergrounding Program - All remaining phases, 6, 7 and 8, N and S

townofpalmbeach.com
 8 days ago

Public will be allowed to participate as silent observer. Meeting will be virtual...

townofpalmbeach.com

amherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council - Special Meeting

RECEIVED: 10/29/21 at 12:40 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Response to Open Meeting Law Complaint filed by Kitty Axelson-Berry on October 12, 2021. General Public Comment. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance. Meeting materials will be posted here; materials may be added or...
AMHERST, MA
townofpalmbeach.com

Proposed Ordinance to Amend Chapter 66 of the Town Code Regarding Native & Invasive Plants- Deferred

The Town Council heard comments from the public at today's Town Council Meeting during the Second Reading of Ordinance No. 24-2021. "Proposed Ordinance to Amend Chapter 66 of the Town Code, Regarding Native and Invasive Vegetation." At 11:30 a.m., the Council will hear additional public comments at tomorrow's Town Council Development Review meeting before its final consideration of the proposed ordinance.
POLITICS
cavecreek.org

Special Town Council Meeting: Fire and EMS Services Budget-related Presentation

On Monday, November 22nd, at 6 pm during a Special Council Meeting at Town Hall the Town’s economic and financial consultants, Rounds Consulting Group and Pat Walker, will provide a review of current fiscal trends including an evaluation of the Town’s ability to cover the cost of enhanced medical and fire services without a formal tax increase. As part of the exercise, the review will also include a forecast of sales taxes and a hypothetical scenario of implementing a property tax if the initial “no-tax” review identifies any significant revenue deficiencies.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
ocfl.net

Orange County’s Advisory Committee for Redistricting to Meet

WHAT: The Advisory Committee for Redistricting will meet on Monday, November 8, 2021, to discuss potential commission district boundary adjustments for Orange County. This is the eighth of eleven committee meetings scheduled between September and mid-December. WHERE: Wekiva High School Gymnasium – 2501 Hiawassee Rd, Apopka, FL 32703. WHY: Federal...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Wilmington Apple

WCTV NEWS & NOTES: WCTV To Cover Senior Center Building Committee Meeting (Nov. 4) & Town Hall Building Committee Meeting (Nov. 9)

Below is an announcement from Wilmington Community Television:. WCTV PODCAST WILMINGTON WRITES FIRST EPISODE LAUNCHED!. WCTV has launched the first episode of Wilmington Writes! Episode 1 features Wilmington writer, Mrs. Xiaoly Li. Mrs. Li has been a Wilmington resident for many years and has published over 70 poems. She is a writer, photographer and engineer who shares her poem entitled: “Love Genes” with us. This poem explores the nature of human love and if it is genetic or intuitive. Mrs. Li was inspired to create this poem after pondering the love between humans and animals, specifically her dog. If you would like to be a guest on this podcast or know a Wilmington writer who should be please reach out to Lisa Kapala at lisa@wctv.org.
WILMINGTON, MA
Daily Collegian

SGA appoints members to committees, sets up senate mentoring program in weekly meeting

At the University of Massachusetts Student Government Association meeting Wednesday, senators started a mentorship program and voted to appoint two students to the administrative affairs committee. Associate Speaker Julia Curto also introduced a new mentoring program for the SGA. “It’s a way for freshmen and sophomores, new senators, to get...
AMHERST, MA
DCist

FRESHFARM Selected To Lead D.C’s Fresh Produce Assistance Program

FRESHFARM, the food sustainability nonprofit that operates dozens of farmers markets in the region, is DC’s newest partner on a program that provides fresh produce to low-income residents. Produce Plus, a supplemental assistance program overseen by DC Health, gives qualifying residents money every week to spend on fresh produce at...
AGRICULTURE
News Break
Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

Secretary of State to oversee Franklin County elections board

State officials are stepping in to oversee the board of elections in Ohio’s most populous county after a voter reported being able to vote twice to the secretary of state’s office. A review turned up two other instances that look similar. None of those votes will be included when the final results are certified, and […] The post Secretary of State to oversee Franklin County elections board appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Voters Approve All Articles at Special Town Meeting

Meeting on the basketball court behind the Community Center Saturday afternoon, Chilmark voters made quick work of their special town meeting warrant, voting in just over an hour to spend nearly $1.5 million on town, school and Island-wide projects.
CHILMARK, MA
Newswise

SHRO’s Giordano Meets with Appropriations Committee Chair on Capitol Hill

Newswise — WASHINGTON, D.C. November 4, 2021 – Professor Antonio Giordano, M.D., Ph.D., Neopolitan Oncologist, Director of the Sbarro Institute for Cancer Research at Temple University and founder of the Sbarro Health Research Organization (SHRO), met today with Congresswoman Rosa DeLauro (D-CT), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, at the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Discussion topics included medical and translational research which SHRO is conducting in the US and Italy as well as current US Government priorities in these areas through the National Institutes of Health, the Department of Defense and other agencies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
westfordcatnews.org

Town Manager Presents 2021 – 2022 Goals to Select Board Members

Town Manager Jodi Ross drafted her goals for fiscal 2021 to 2022 and presented them to Select Board members on Oct. 26. The board will take up the matter again on Nov. 7. DRAFT 2021-2022 Town Manager Goals (with feedback from Select Board members.) 1. Adhere to the Select Board...
WESTFORD, MA
prestontimesonline.com

Local Student’s Design Selected For State’s “Design-a-Decal” Program

Daniela Baez’s entry “You Rock” was selected as one of the designs for the Iowa State Education Association’s 2021 Design-a-Decal program. The contest was open to students PK-12th and only 20 entries were selected. Winning designs are printed on stickers and used by educators across the state. Daniela is a 4th grade student at Easton Valley Elementary. She is pictured with her principal Mrs. Schmidt and her classroom teacher Mrs. Lippens. Congratulations to Daniela Baez.
VISUAL ART
orangeobserver.com

Town of Windermere's Long Range Planning Committee to meet today

The Town of Windermere's Long Range Planning Committee is holding its October meeting today. The Long Range Planning Committee provides a long range plan and vision for the future of the town and ensures that the plans address the mission of the town as a whole. The seven members work...
WINDERMERE, FL
pagosasprings.com

TOWN 2022 Budget Proposed 10.05.21 meeting today

The public is highly encouraged to join via Zoom conference call as space is limited in the council meeting room. Join Zoom Meeting By Computer – https://zoom.us/j/97988367375. Dial by Phone – 1-669-900-6833 US – Meeting ID: 979 8836 7375. I.LODGERS TAX/TOURISM FUND BUDGET. II.GENERAL FUND BUDGET. 1.Revenues. Staffing. Administration. Community...
POLITICS
Lowell Sun

Westford approves all warrants during fall town meeting

WESTFORD — A fall special town meeting last week at the Westford Academy Trustees field barely met a required quorum of 200 voters, but ended up passing almost every article unanimously, only prompting debate on an item seeking to restrict motorboats on Keyes Pond. The article to restrict motorboats on...
WESTFORD, MA

