NFL

Super Bowl commercials—behind the business of the Big Game

By Ethan Jakob Craft
Advertising Age
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe kickoff to Super Bowl LVI is still more than three months away, but marketers have been laser-focused on the upcoming game since early this summer, clamoring for commercial time with such intensity that NBC was almost completely sold out of ad inventory before the NFL season even began....

#Super Bowl Commercials#Super Bowl Lvi#Super Bowl I#American Football#Nbc#Cbs#Big Game
Advertising Age

DraftKings returns to Super Bowl—betting big on Big Game

DraftKings is returning to the Super Bowl with plans to air a commercial in the 2022 game. The betting and fantasy sports platform made its first foray into the Big Game in 2021, when it aired two 15-second ads. The spots, which were created in-house, featured DraftKings host Jessie Coffield and offered Super Bowl viewers the chance to bet for free on fourth-quarter action, such as who will score the last touchdown or if there will be a 20-yard gain.
GAMBLING
Looking for a job? LA Super Bowl Committee hiring thousands ahead of big game

LOS ANGELES - Looking for a fun job? The Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee is looking to fill thousands of jobs ahead of Super Bowl LVI in February 2022. According to the committee, the jobs will be prioritized for Los Angeles-region residents. The temporary positions are part of the Super Bowl’s paid workforce team, the Super Bowl LVI Teammate Program.
NFL
Advertising Age

12 keys to making a Super Bowl ad worth $6.5 million

It's the biggest ad event of all: The Super Bowl. Already, the 2022 game on NBC is almost 85% sold out at an estimated cost of a heady $6.5 million. According to a recent poll by The Marketing Arm, almost as many people watch the Super Bowl for its commercials (43%) as for the game itself (57%).
NFL
Sportico

NFL Fails to Intercept Game Pass Lawsuit Over Super Bowl LIV

A New York federal judge has refused to dismiss a lawsuit brought by an Australian-based “long-time fan of Andy Reid,” over a substandard stream of Super Bowl LIV. In July 2019, New South Wales resident Sietel Singh Gill paid the Australian dollar equivalent of $200 for an NFL Game Pass subscription, which would allow Gill to stream games during the 2019 regular season and postseason. Gill had been a Game Pass subscriber since 2013. His 2019 payment came by way of automatic renewal. In early 2020, Gill looked forward to watching Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs play the San Francisco 49ers in Super...
NFL
