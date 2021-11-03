Super Bowl commercials—behind the business of the Big Game

In February 2004, Janet Jackson took to the iconic Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Stage in Houston, Texas to perform alongside fellow superstar Justin Timberlake for what was meant to be a typically chaste (but nevertheless entertaining) affair suitable for CBS’ family-oriented audience. Instead, the night concluded with Jackson deeply embroiled in serious controversy after Timberlake ripped a piece of fabric off her clothing, accidentally revealing Jackson’s breast to an audience of 140 million. (Despite doing the ripping, the controversy somehow evaded Timberlake.) Given how it derailed Jackson’s career, the incident, widely referred to as “Nipplegate,” has been a subject of intense fascination for years — and now, almost 18 years later, FX and Hulu will explore it (and its aftermath) in a new documentary, coming next month.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO