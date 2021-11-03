10-Year Treasury Yield Inches Higher With Fed Set to Begin Bond Taper This Month

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond extended a rise Wednesday after a poorly received auction of $25 billion in supply. The yield on the 30-year long bond rose nearly 10 basis points to 1.918%, according to FactSet. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Yields across the curve had already been on the rise after the October Consumer Price Index showed a much hotter-than-expected 6.2% year-over-year rise, the largest in nearly 31 years. The auction produced a top yield of 1.94% and a tail -- the difference between the highest accepted yield and the yield seen ahead of the sale -- of 5.3 basis points, a "disastrous" result and the widest tail for a 30-year sale since August 2011, according to economists Thomas Simons and Aneta Markowska of Jefferies. The auction was "very weak," said Ben Jeffery, analyst at BMO Capital Markets. The sale produced a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.20 compared with an average of 2.22%, while dealers took 25% of the supply versus an average of 22%.

