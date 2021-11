Subscribe to us on Apple Podcasts, check us out on Spotify and hear us on Stitcher. This is our RSS feed. Tell a friend!. One of the biggest growth stories happening in retail is the rise of the buy now, pay later movement, in which consumers delay payment for goods over time in installments rather than pay completely up front. In recent months, brands in the space such as Afterpay and Zip (formerly was known as QuadPay in the U.S.), have released large-scale brand campaigns to build awareness. Now, as the holiday selling season heats up, San Francisco-based payments brand Affirm is out with a new ad campaign.

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO