Rare 1970 'Dune' Storyboard Set To Hit Christie's Auction Block

HYPEBEAST: How did you get the name Oh De Laval? Does it stand for anything?. Oh de Laval: It’s actually the opposite. I started doing art really early and not as a painter, but as a street artist. And of course, as a street artist, you cannot sign your name under what you do so I had to create something, and then I created my own opinion — my view on it was that I wanted to create a name that has no meaning so that me as an artist and my art give meaning to it. So when you hear about Oh de Laval paintings it doesn’t have any other connotations to anything else. So that’s what I wanted to achieve — it doesn’t have any meaning behind it as I wanted to give it meaning.

