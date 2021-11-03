CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rare 1970 'Dune' Storyboard Set To Hit Christie's Auction Block

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlejandro Jodorowsky’s adaptation of the film is expected to sell for upwards of $28,000 USD. Christie’s is auctioning off the storyboard for Alejandro Jodorowsky’s ill-fated adaptation of Dune. Often described as the “greatest movie that was never made,” the film was known...

