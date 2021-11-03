CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video: Cooler temperatures Wednesday

By Jacqueline Thomas
WMUR.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemperatures turn cooler over the next few days with only a small chance of a rain or snow shower. Much of this week looks dry. A cold start Wednesday morning with a mainly clear sky, then a mix...

www.wmur.com

nbc15.com

Accumulating Snow Expected Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first accumulating snowfall of the season will arrive in southern Wisconsin Friday. As strong low pressure exits to the east, cold air will plunge in behind it. High temperatures will be in the 30s Friday through Monday of next week. The air aloft will be very cold and help lead to the development of snow as an upper-level low rotates into the region. Snow is expected to begin west of Madison early in the morning and progress eastward from there. The snow will come in the form of showers, that is, quick bursts of light to moderate snow. During these bursts, there will likely be some accumulation on mainly grassy areas. In particularly strong bursts, there may even briefly be some slushy accumulation on pavement. This will melt away quickly as pavement temperatures will be close to 40 degrees throughout the day. Accumulation will range from a dusting to as much as 3/4 of an inch west of Madison.
MADISON, WI
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Snow To Fall Overnight, ‘Worst Commute’ Expected Friday Morning

WHAT WE KNOW – Snow to fall across Minnesota late Thursday and into the overnight hours – Worst commute across the region will be Friday morning – Strong winds Friday of 40+ mph could lead to visibility issues, especially to the west and north – Much colder weekend to follow – More snow possible Saturday into Sunday morning WHAT WE DON’T KNOW – How much snow will melt on impact across the state – How much snow will fall Saturday evening into Sunday – How long snow will stick around with temps warming next week WEATHER RESOURCES: WCCO Weather App | School Closings | Live Radar MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — ...
MINNESOTA STATE
WRBL News 3

Rain tonight then cooler temperatures in the forecast

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Showers and a few storms are marching their way across the southeast ahead of a series of cold fronts that will bring a dip in temperatures for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Most of the shower activity will be gone around midnight with clearing through the overnight into Friday morning. Plenty […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WMUR.com

Video: Bright and dry Thursday

After a bright and seasonable Thursday, the next system takes over on Friday ahead of a mostly dry weekend. A colder start Thursday morning with mostly to partly sunny skies for Veterans Day. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s for many. The next system will bring...
WGN News

Snow likely in Chicago on Friday

CHICAGO — It’s that time — snow has made it into the forecast. The Chicago area is likely to see its first snowfall on Friday. Friday will be mostly cloudy, windy and colder with snow and rain showers a likely, especially in the afternoon when highs reach the lower 40s. However, you’re unlikely to be […]
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Cold Front Brings Rain and Wind

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - THURSDAY NIGHT: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Clouds clearing overnight as it remains breezy. Turning cold overnight as the temperatures fall into the 30s. Low of 36. FRIDAY: FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: The chilly start to the morning and a breeze out of the North and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WMUR.com

Video: Bright, dry Thursday

After a bright and seasonable Thursday, the next system takes over on Friday ahead of a mostly dry weekend. A colder start Thursday morning with mostly to partly sunny skies for Veterans Day. Highs will range from the upper 40s to mid 50s for many. The next system will bring...
CBS Baltimore

Rain, Wind And Possible Storms On The Way Thursday Night Into Friday Morning

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – A significant rainfall event is forecast for much of Maryland late Thursday night into Friday morning. According to WJZ’s Marty Bass, Thursday will be mild and dry, but showers and windy conditions arrive Thursday evening with steadier rain and possible storms overnight into early Friday. 3mdwx Good morning Everyone! Calm now but rain, heavy at time, and wind arrive late tonight. Watch for a billion wet leaves on those side streets tomorrow morning pic.twitter.com/08u9F8qwre — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) November 11, 2021 As the system moves through, be aware of areas that are prone to flooding or ponding and you will notice cooler temperatures. Be prepared for hazardous conditions on the roads for your Friday morning commute. The heaviest rain is expected to fall between 11 p.m. Thursday and 7 a.m. Friday and some areas could see more than half an inch of rain.
BALTIMORE, MD
abc17news.com

Tracking another windy but colder day

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s. Wind gusts up to 25 mph, bringing the wind chill into the upper 20s overnight. TOMORROW: Increasing clouds with gusty winds. Highs in the low 40s with wind chills in the mid-30s. A few flurries possible by late afternoon.
