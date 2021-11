GBP/USD scores fresh cycle lows but bulls bite back. Cable has been under pressure due to Brexit and decelerating growth while US CPI underpins the US dollar. GBP/USD is printing fresh cycle lows in late North American trade, shaking out some stale longs and making way for further advances to the downside for the sessions ahead. At the time of writing, GBP/USD is trading down some 0.26% after falling from a high of 1.3433 to a low of 1.3359 on the day. However, the bulls have stepped in and cable has snapped back from the lows.

BUSINESS ・ 9 HOURS AGO