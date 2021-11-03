CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

I’m a Celebrity 2021: Rumoured launch date suggests fans don’t have long to wait

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WsQUG_0cl4upIU00

A launch date for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been reported – and it’s right around the corner.

Fans of the hit ITV reality series don’t have long to wait with the forthcoming season likely due to begin on Sunday 21 November.

The Independent has contacted a representative of ITV for confirmation.

According to The Sun , Ant and Dec will be returning as hosts to Gwrych Castle in Wales where the competition relocated last year due to the pandemic.

While the official line-up for this year’s series is yet to be announced, there are the usual set of rumours circulating.

Among those possibly entering the castle this year are The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and TV presenter Maya Jama are also on the cards to join this year’s line-up.

Richard Madeley, Naughty Boy and EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt may also soon be appearing on viewers’ screens.

You can find the full list of contestant rumours here .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity 2021 lineup: Full list of contestant rumours ahead of new series

The line-up for this year’s series of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! has been set by producers.While nobody has been announced yet, there are the usual set of rumours doing the rounds.The hit ITV reality show relocated from the Australian jungle to Walesfor its most recent series, as a result of the pandemic, and will do so again for the 2021 edition.The celebrities who do take part will be arriving at the show’s Gwrych Castle campsite ahead of the expected launch date of mid-November.Below are all the celebrities who might be entering the jungle.Frankie BridgeFrankie Bridge, 32, is a pop...
TV SHOWS
Hello Magazine

22 stars rumoured to be taking part in I'm a Celebrity 2021

ITV will be treating us to a brand new series of I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! later this month and we can't wait to see what the 2021 series has in store. It's been confirmed that Ant and Dec and a bunch of celebrity contestants will once again be heading to Gwrych Castle, Abergele in Wales, to undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges, all for the enjoyment of us viewers at home.
TV SHOWS
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maya Jama
Person
Nadiya Hussain
Person
Adam Woodyatt
Person
Richard Madeley
Fox News

Rapper Eve pregnant, expecting first child with husband Maximillion Cooper

Rapper Eve is expecting her first child with her husband, British entrepreneur Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!," the Philadelphia artist, 42, captioned a photo of her baby bump on Instagram Friday. "You all know how long we’ve been waiting for this blessing!!! We get to meet our lil human February 2022."
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rumours#Itv#The Sun Ant#Dec
hotnewhiphop.com

Teyana Taylor’s LA “Farewell” Show Goes Viral For Lap Dances, Junie & Putting Fan's Safety First

Twitter woke up this morning to see Teyana Taylor’s LA show trending on the Explore page, and for good reason. Last night, Teyana was onstage at The Novo for the LA stop on her “The Last Rose Petal… Farewell” tour, which she announced at the foot of September to be her last city-to-city run, before retiring from music completely. Fans, of course, were devastated by the news, but Teyana left LA with a series of memorable moments, leaving everything out on stage.
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Janet Jackson's son and family life - all we know

Janet Jackson is one of the world's best-selling and most well-known pop superstars, having been a fixture in the mainstream music scene since the '80s. The star is also a doting mother to a four-year-old son named Eissa Al Mana, who she shares with her ex-husband, Wissam Al Mana. The...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Celebrities
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Cardi B Shows off Mansion Husband Offset Bought Her for Her 29th Birthday

Rapper Offset had a lavish birthday gift for his wife Cardi B this week: a 6-bedroom mansion. Cardi B revealed the extravagant gift in an Instagram video, complete with a tour of the property and an explanation of the thought that went into it. She apparently intends to rent out the home for short-term vacations.
CELEBRITIES
cartermatt.com

Why were Olivia Jade, Jimmie Allen eliminated on Dancing with the Stars?

Tonight’s Dancing with the Stars 30 featured two different eliminations right before the semifinals, and with that, Olivia Jade and Jimmie Allen are gone. So why did the voting public choose to send these two out of the competition at this point? It does feel like this is the proper time to dive into that a little bit more.
TV SHOWS
hotnewhiphop.com

Will Smith Tried Dating "Fresh Prince" Co-Star Karyn Parsons, She Rejected Him

Fans have been metabolizing all of the revelations Will Smith shared in his new memoir, and some have noted that there was almost a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air romance on set. The rapper-turned-actor's television career was in its infancy when the now-classic series premiered in 1990 and it didn't take long for audiences to fall in love with the Banks family.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

329K+
Followers
131K+
Post
166M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy