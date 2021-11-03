I’m a Celebrity 2021: Rumoured launch date suggests fans don’t have long to wait

A launch date for I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! has been reported – and it’s right around the corner.

Fans of the hit ITV reality series don’t have long to wait with the forthcoming season likely due to begin on Sunday 21 November.

The Independent has contacted a representative of ITV for confirmation.

According to The Sun , Ant and Dec will be returning as hosts to Gwrych Castle in Wales where the competition relocated last year due to the pandemic.

While the official line-up for this year’s series is yet to be announced, there are the usual set of rumours circulating.

Among those possibly entering the castle this year are The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge and former Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and TV presenter Maya Jama are also on the cards to join this year’s line-up.

Richard Madeley, Naughty Boy and EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt may also soon be appearing on viewers’ screens.

