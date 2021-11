Formula One executive Ross Brawn said an agreement is in place to double the number of sprint races to six next season.The shortened format – one third-distance of a normal race – was introduced for the first time at Silverstone in July, with this month’s Brazilian Grand Prix to provide the stage for the third and concluding sprint event of the campaign. The other took place at Monza in September.Brawn, 66, admitted traditional fans have not been convinced by the shake-up to F1’s format, with qualifying bumped back to Friday and the result of the sprint race setting the grid...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO