The US Dollar broke out in a big way yesterday shortly after a surprising beat from the October CPI print. Inflation was already expected to come in at an elevated level of 5.8%. Previously, the highest recent read was at 5.4% and that had happened for three of the past four months. There was hope that, perhaps, inflation had peaked and the transitory narrative that the Fed has been operating under would begin to play out a bit more.

BUSINESS ・ 11 HOURS AGO