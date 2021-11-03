CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

New book details the rise and fall of the National Women's Football League

By Steve Inskeep
kclu.org
 8 days ago

NPR's A Martínez speaks with Britni de la Cretaz, who co-authored the book, Hail Mary, which is about the National Women's Football League. The book details women's evolving role...

www.kclu.org

batonrougenews.net

kclu.org

wuwm.com

How sexism and homophobia sidelined the National Women's Football League

You've probably heard of the WNBA. Maybe even the Rockford Peaches mean something to you. That's a team from the former All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, featured in the hugely popular film A League of Their Own. with Geena Davis, Madonna and Tom Hanks. But there's another women's professional league...
NFL
interlochenpublicradio.org

NFL
capradio.org

NFL

