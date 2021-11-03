Harriette Cole: My friend got drunk and told me something he didn’t mean to

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a woman in my early 30s, and my parents divorced (amicably, from my perspective) when I was a senior in high school. It seemed to come out of nowhere, but I just chalked it up to them growing apart as people. I’ve never had a conversation about it with either of my parents, but they’ve always been civil to each other and both attend extended family events like graduations and weddings. My mom remarried relatively quickly, so even though I like my stepdad a lot, I’ve always thought he had something to do with it. But recently while talking about my upcoming wedding, my mom dropped a bomb on me and said that my dad had an affair for years and that’s what led to the divorce, and my stepdad didn’t come onto the scene until after the damage had been done. I was so shocked I just ended the conversation quickly, and I haven’t been able to process it. I don’t even know if it’s true. I feel like there’s a lot of detail I’m missing, but honestly I don’t even want to find out more details. I don’t want to think about it at all! What’s done is done and who is responsible for events of more than 10 years ago doesn’t make much difference to me. How do I move past this without finding out what really happened?

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 10 DAYS AGO