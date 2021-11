U.S. Senator Josh Hawley is named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed against the NRA. The lawsuit, filed in federal court Thursday by gun control nonprofit, accused the NRA of violating campaign finance laws by using shell companies to illegally funnel up to $35 million dollars to Republican candidates. The suit alleges that about $25 million when to President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. Part of the funds were also allegedly used for Hawley’s campaign and those of other Republican Senate candidates.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO