Motion Acquisition Corp (MOTN) Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger with DocGo

ESR Cayman Limited’s (ESR) shareholders have voted to approve all the proposals in relation to the proposed acquisition of ARA Asset Management. Jeffrey Perlman, chairman of ESR, said, “I am very pleased that our shareholders overwhelmingly supported this landmark transaction, which brings two best-in-class businesses and teams together to form APAC’s No. 1 real asset manager powered by New Economy real estate. We are currently experiencing a once-in-a-generation change in real estate, and the enlarged ESR Group is very well positioned to capture the largest secular trends including the continued rise of ecommerce, an accelerating digital transformation and the financialization of real estate. We look forward to welcoming our new strategic shareholders, the newly elected directors, the expanded teams at ARA and LOGOS, and working together to take the enlarged ESR to its next stage of growth as we embark on a new era in APAC real estate.”

BUSINESS ・ 8 DAYS AGO