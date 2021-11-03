CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edify Changes the Customer Service Conversation Quite Literally with Machine Learning-powered Real-time Transcription and Translation into 100+ Languages Across Channels

By prweb
martechseries.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEdify Huddle CX removes language barriers and lag times from agent-customer conversations; eliminates need for staffing multilingual agents. Edify Labs , the customer experience software company that makes business communications feel more like personal ones, announced that its cloud-native CCaaS solution, Edify Huddle CX, now offers live text translation and transcription...

martechseries.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
