By: KDKA-TV News Staff STATE COLLEGE (KDKA) – Penn State has come out and said they do not plan on extending their COVID-19 vaccination mandate to the student body. Penn State leaders also said they do not believe they will expand vaccination requirements to other campuses. Currently, Altoona, Behrend, Brandywine, Dubois, Fayette, and Harrisburg campuses all have a vaccination mandate for employees due to President Joe Biden’s executive order for federal contractors. Branches in western Pennsylvania are not included in that mandate.

PENN, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO