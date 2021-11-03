CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leave me out of the metaverse

By Charles Blow
Las Vegas Sun
 8 days ago

Just call me an old man, a troglodyte, a Luddite, whatever. I have no interest in becoming part of a “metaverse.” That is the future Mark Zuckerberg’s troubled Facebook is aiming toward as it renames itself Meta. And what is this Metaverse, you may ask? The New York Times...

The Conversation U.S.

3 ways Congress could hold Facebook accountable for its actions

Facebook may have changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, but that won’t end its troubles - nor efforts to rein in the social media company’s business practices. Lawmakers are pondering new ways to regulate Facebook, whose CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, wrote in 2019 that he welcomed new “rules governing the internet.” With that in mind, we asked three experts on social media, technology policy and global business to offer one specific action the government could take about Meta’s Facebook service. Let users control more of their data Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University Social media sites like Facebook are...
U.S. POLITICS
San José Spotlight

Bramson: The words that leave people out in the cold

A friend recently recommended I check out a popular podcast where a person was being interviewed about a book he wrote on homelessness in California. The author was a controversial climate change writer who had wandered out of that arena after some particularly harsh public criticism and then decided to start delving into the lives of the unhoused. You can imagine how well that went.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

