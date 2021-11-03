CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Onyx Acquisition Co. I (ONYXU) Prices 23M Unit IPO at $10/unit

StreetInsider.com
 8 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Onyx Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ: ONYXU), a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

NerdWallet, Inc (NRDS) Prices 7.25M Share IPO at $18/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRDS) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,250,000 shares of its Class A common stock at a price to the public of $18 per share. In addition, NerdWallet has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 1,087,500 shares of its Class A common stock. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 4, 2021 under the ticker symbol "NRDS." The offering is expected to close on November 8, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Prices 9.73M Share IPO at $27/sh, Top of Expected Price Range

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY), a payments superapp that helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money across expenses, corporate cards and bills, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 9,730,776 shares of its Class A common stock at a public offering price of $27.00 per share. Expensify is offering 2,608,696 shares of Class A common stock and the selling stockholders named in the prospectus are offering 7,122,080 shares of Class A common stock. The gross proceeds from the offering to Expensify, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Expensify, are expected to be approximately $70.4 million. Certain of the selling stockholders have also granted the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,459,616 additional shares of Class A common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Expensify will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. Expensify’s Class A common stock is expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Market on November 10, 2021 under the ticker symbol "EXFY." The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NRSN) Announces 2.5M Unit IPO at $7-$9/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NRSN) announces 2,500,000 unit IPO at $7-$9 per unit. Each unit consists of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase one ordinary share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

International Paper Company (IP) Lowers Quarterly Dividend 9.8% to $0.4625; Adds $2B to Buyback

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, or $1.85 annualized. This is a 9.8% decrease from the prior dividend of $0.5125. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 12, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.3 percent.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Upgrades Latham Group Inc. (SWIM) to Buy

BofA Securities analyst Rafe Jadrosich upgraded Latham Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIM) from ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BofA Securities Downgrades Huntington Ingalls (HII) to Neutral

BofA Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Huntington Ingalls (NYSE: HII) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up On Palantir, Buying $28M Shares On Wednesday

Cathie Wood’s money managing firm Ark Invest on Wednesday continued to buy shares in Palantir Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PLTR) on the dip. The popular stock picker’s investment firm bought 1.25 million shares — estimated to be worth $28.19 million based on the latest closing price— in the Peter Thiel-backed data analytics company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UBS Upgrades Embraer (ERJ) to Buy

UBS analyst Myles Walton upgraded Embraer (NYSE: ERJ) from Neutral ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Announces $250M Stock Repurchase Program

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE: EBS) today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized management to repurchase up to $250 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

bluejay Diagnostics (BJDX) Prices Upsized 2.16M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BJDX) a late-stage, pre-revenue diagnostics/medical device company focused on developing cost-effective, rapid, near-patient products for triage ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (AFAC) Opens at $10.07

Today's IPO for SPACArena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AFACU) (NASDAQ: AFAC) opened for trading at $10.07 after pricing 15,000,000 units ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) Prices 3.75M Unit Offering at $14/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE: KRP) today announced the pricing of its public offering of 3,750,000 common units representing limited partner interests, at a public offering price of $14.00 per common unit. The total gross proceeds of the offering, before underwriters' discounts and estimated offering expenses, will be approximately $52.5 million. Kimbell has granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 562,500 additional common units at the public offering price less the underwriting discount and commissions. The offering is expected to close on November 15, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

Is Iris Energy (IREN) IPO Stock a Good Buy? Outlook Is Promising

Sydney-based Iris Energy has filed for an IPO and will list on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “IREN.” What's the stock's forecast? Should you buy Iris Energy IPO stock?. Founded in 2018, Iris Energy is a Bitcoin mining firm. The company builds, owns, and runs data centers and electrical infrastructure for the mining of cryptocurrencies by using renewable energy. The IPO comes at a time when digital currencies are becoming popular as investment assets and following a rise in their use for making payments.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Stran & Company (STRN) Prices Upsized 4.38M Unit IPO at $4.15/unit

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRN) (NASDAQ: STRNW), a leading outsourced marketing solutions provider that leverages its promotional products and loyalty incentive expertise, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 4,337,349 units, each consisting of one share of common stock (the “Common Stock”) and a warrant (the “Warrants”) to purchase one share of Common Stock, at a public offering price of $4.15 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $18.0 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. Each unit will immediately separate into one share of Common Stock and one Warrant. Each Warrant permits the holder to purchase one share of common stock at an exercise price of $5.1875 and expires five years after the date of issuance. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 650,602 shares and/or warrants to purchase up to 650,602 shares of Common Stock, in any combinations thereof, at the public offering price per security, less the underwriting discounts and commissions, to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about November 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (APN.U) Prices 15M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Apeiron Capital Investment Corp. (NYSE: APN.U) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 15,000,000 units, at $10.00 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

BT Brands, Inc (BTBD) Files for 2M Unit IPO at $4.13-$5.87/unit

BT Brands, Inc (NASDAQ: BTBD) files for 2,000,000 unit IPO at $4.13-$5.87 per unit. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to purchase one share of common stock. Each warrant will have an exercise price of 110% of the public offering price per unit in this offering (which would be $5.50 based on an assumed initial offering price of $5.00 per unit, the mid-point of the price range), will be exercisable upon issuance and will expire five years from issuance.
MARKETS
connectcre.com

Spindletop Health Closes IPO at $10 Per Unit

Spindletop Health Acquisition Corp. recently closed its initial public offering of 23 million units at a price of $10.00 per unit including 3 million units issued pursuant to the exercise in full by the underwriters of the over-allotment option. The units are listed on the NASDAQ market and began trading under the ticker symbol SHCAU on November 4, 2021.
MARKETS

