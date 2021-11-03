Modern Harrisburg townhome with historic charm for $400K: Cool Spaces

Work is going on at the Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township. Maryland-based St. John Properties has received a demolition permit for the interior of the former Boscov’s/JCPenney space, the former Macy’s store, and the former Great Escape movie theater, according to Robert Ihlein, the director of building and codes department for the township. He said the mall owners have not revealed any further plans and he stressed that the permits are only for the inside of the three spaces. Officials at the mall couldn’t be reached for comment.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO