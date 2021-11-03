CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Modern Harrisburg townhome with historic charm for $400K: Cool Spaces

By Dan Gleiter
 8 days ago
There’s more than meets the eye to this tastefully restored and preserved brick townhome...

Phillip Krieger
8d ago

Nice! But $400k would get a much nicer home on a secluded piece of land somewhere in a more rural Pennsylvania setting.

Harrisburg Mall receives demolition permit for its three largest empty spaces

Work is going on at the Harrisburg Mall in Swatara Township. Maryland-based St. John Properties has received a demolition permit for the interior of the former Boscov’s/JCPenney space, the former Macy’s store, and the former Great Escape movie theater, according to Robert Ihlein, the director of building and codes department for the township. He said the mall owners have not revealed any further plans and he stressed that the permits are only for the inside of the three spaces. Officials at the mall couldn’t be reached for comment.
City
Home, PA
City
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
Real Estate
Business
Pet food and supply store opens in Harrisburg

A pet supply store that carries dog, cat, fish and turtle food has opened in Harrisburg. Butler’s Pet Feed and Supplies has opened in space 16 at the Kline Plaza shopping center at 101 S. 25th St. The store will also carries toys, pet beds and pet care products. Darryl...
Denmark-based company to close central Pa. plant, lay off 58 employees

A company based in Denmark that provides engineering, equipment and service solutions to the mining and cement industries will close a plant in Lancaster County. FLSmidth filed a WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) notice with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry to notify the department that it plans to close the plant at 236 S. Cherry St. in Manheim and lay off 58 people. The layoffs are expected to be permanent.
