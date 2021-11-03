UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Phillips 66 (PSX) to Conviction Buy

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.4625 per share, or $1.85 annualized. This is a 9.8% decrease from the prior dividend of $0.5125. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 15, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 12, 2021. The annual yield on the dividend is 3.3 percent.

STOCKS ・ 23 HOURS AGO