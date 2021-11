Schoen will lead the strategic vision for Shutterstock’s marketplace and applications to respond to the changing industry needs. Shutterstock, Inc., a leading global creative platform offering full-service solutions, high-quality content, and applications for brands, businesses and media companies, today announced the promotion of Meghan Schoen to Chief Product Officer (CPO). As CPO, Schoen will spearhead the development and execution of Shutterstock’s product vision. She will focus on strengthening the Company’s portfolio of content, services, application, and data business lines, and help the team to bring to market new and innovative products to meet evolving customer needs and demands.

