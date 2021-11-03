Greene County seeking nominations for the 2022 Governor's volunteer service awards
Nominations are now being accepted for the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award for Greene County Volunteers. Special Volunteer Types: Youth, Senior, Family, Group/Team, Perseverance in Volunteerism, Latino, Faith-Based Entity, Corporate/Business, National Service, Director of Volunteers-(paid Position). Areas of Volunteer Service: Veteran/Military, Serving Youth, Seniors, Disaster, Animals, Cultural, Environment, Historically Marginalized Populations,...www.neusenews.com
