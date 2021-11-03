CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles Parish, LA

LDWF investigates fatal boating accident in St. Charles Parish wetlands

By Kylee Bond
 8 days ago

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. ( WGNO ) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries began investigating a boating accident that left a man dead in St. Charles Parish.

LDWF reports that around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 30, agents received a report of a man who fell off his boat into the Labranche wetlands east of Cross Bayou Canal.

“Gruesome discovery:” Shreveport couple arrested after child, 3, found weighing just 11 pounds

Deputies with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived to the scene first and found the man unresponsive in the muddy part of the swamp, his boat nearby.

The victim was later identified as 68-year-old Anthony J. Vicari, Jr. of River Ridge. He was not wearing floatation equipment.

Deputies were able to bring Vicari Jr. to a launch where EMS would transnport him to the St. Charles Parish Hospital. However, Vicari Jr. was later declared deceased.

It is unkown what caused Vicari Jr. to go overboard. The victim’s body was turned over to the St. Charles Pairsh Coroner’s Office to determine an official cause of death.

