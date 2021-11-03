Ark Valley Players will presents ’Tis The Season’

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. — POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts in Poultney will present a very special music program on Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. This concert is a fundraising event and features recently composed music of pianist/composer Gary Schmidt. Included in the program will be two selections from his “Songs Without Words” for solo piano, a set of piano variations entitled “Dreams and Fantasies on Mozart’s Twilight” and another set of piano variations based on the traditional American song ,“Oh, Beautiful.” Also included in the program will be a newly composed “Duo” for cello and piano written for and performed with Erika Lawlor Schmidt. To round out the program, Gary has invited Ron White on bass and Harry Drum on tenor sax to perform his original jazz pieces. This past spring Stone Valley Arts was given a Baldwin baby grand and this will be the inaugural concert of the piano. Proceeds of this concert will be directed toward the final restoration of the piano and select music programming in 2022. There will be a reception following the concert. Ticket price is $25 per person and can be purchased in advance at the Stone Valley Arts website at stonevalleyarts.org. For more information call 802-325-2603.

POULTNEY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO