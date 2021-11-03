CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Ark Valley Players will presents ’Tis The Season’

By Press Release Ark Valley Players
ctnewsonline.com
 9 days ago

Celebrate the love and joy of the most wonderful time of the year with music that will warm hearts and bring a smile to faces. Ring in the holiday season with the Ark Valley Players...

www.ctnewsonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
barbertonherald.com

‘Tis the season?

Workers were out Oct. 26 putting up the Christmas lights at Lake Anna. Traditionally, the lights are lit right after Thanksgiving in a ceremony; it was scaled back last year due to the pandemic. The Herald will publish details of this year’s lighting as soon as they’re available. In the...
BARBERTON, OH
pilot.com

Pinecrest Players Present Antigone

Sophocles' Antigone was presented by the Pinecrest Players Honors Theatre Ensemble on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, at the First Bank Stage at the Sunrise in downtown Southern Pines. The Greek tragedy featured cast members Ayla Rodriguez as Antigone; Aubrey Kirk as Chorus Antigone; Kara Sparks as Ismene; Lauren Foyles as Chorus Ismene; Jill Mann as Creon; Baylor Coppage as Chorus Creon; Brady Biltz as Aggellos; Elliott Leis as Chorus Aggellos; Mason Roth as Hoplon; Jackie Gibbs as Chorus Hopplon; Clark Sutphin as Haemon; Tessa Fravel as Chorus Haemon; Abby Grissom as Teiresias; Emrys Harris as Chorus Teiresias; Kayden Foyles as Eurydice; Morgan Bedwell as Chorus Eurydice.
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
ctnewsonline.com

SC theater to present ‘Mac Beth’ Nov. 12-14

The Southwestern College theater department will present “Mac Beth” at 7:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the Helen Graham Little Theatre located on the lower level of the Christy Administration Building. Viewer discretion is advised due to language and violent content. “Mac Beth” is adapted by...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
ctnewsonline.com

Winfield Soroptimist enters busy fall season

Ten members and one guest — Cindy Hanes — attended the Winfield Soroptimist business meeting Nov. 5 at the Winfield American Legion. President Cheryl Crow presided. Sign-up sheets were distributed for the Thanksgiving dinner, the Blessing Box and Tuesday’s Table. Chair of the annual, community Thanksgiving dinner, Judy Kunkel gave...
WINFIELD, KS
929thebull.com

Tis The Season! Holiday Bazaars Happening This Weekend!

Now that we can stop worrying about our Halloween costumes and how to dress ourselves up, we can start turning our attention toward making up our houses! Craft fair and holiday bazaar season is officially kicking off SATURDAY! (At least it has finally popped up on my radar) Whether you're...
YAKIMA, WA
inkansascity.com

‘Tis the Season to Sparkle at Diamonds Direct

It’s time to sparkle and shine at Diamonds Direct Kansas City. The holiday season has arrived, and Diamonds Direct is here to help you find a special sparkler for your special someone. Before you shop the Diamonds Direct Holiday Showcase from November 12- November 14, we’ve selected some top choices from their Holiday Gift Guide that will definitely get you on the nice list this year. You can shop all of these pieces, along with virtually the entire Diamonds Direct showroom, at 20 percent off during the showcase event.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Butler
lancasterbee.com

’Tis the season to be active within your community

The leaves are changing color, and it seems slowly but surely, they are starting to fall to the ground for us to rake or mulch into our lawns, With these leaves falling it signals the change of the season and it means that the holiday seasons are close by. Thanksgiving, Christmas and Hanukkah are coming up soon - along with […]
POLITICS
mountaintimes.info

Composer/Pianist to present program at Stone Valley Arts

Sunday, Nov. 14 at 4 p.m. — POULTNEY — Stone Valley Arts in Poultney will present a very special music program on Nov. 14, at 4 p.m. This concert is a fundraising event and features recently composed music of pianist/composer Gary Schmidt. Included in the program will be two selections from his “Songs Without Words” for solo piano, a set of piano variations entitled “Dreams and Fantasies on Mozart’s Twilight” and another set of piano variations based on the traditional American song ,“Oh, Beautiful.” Also included in the program will be a newly composed “Duo” for cello and piano written for and performed with Erika Lawlor Schmidt. To round out the program, Gary has invited Ron White on bass and Harry Drum on tenor sax to perform his original jazz pieces. This past spring Stone Valley Arts was given a Baldwin baby grand and this will be the inaugural concert of the piano. Proceeds of this concert will be directed toward the final restoration of the piano and select music programming in 2022. There will be a reception following the concert. Ticket price is $25 per person and can be purchased in advance at the Stone Valley Arts website at stonevalleyarts.org. For more information call 802-325-2603.
POULTNEY, VT
pittsburghmagazine.com

Tis the Season to Get Festive with These Local Holiday Markets

Pittsburgh’s indie craft marketplace returns from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13 at The Block Northway in Ross. More than 100 artists will be featured in the market’s holiday event. Patrons will be able to shop for handmade products, including 2-D art, clothing and toys for infants and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
tvinsider.com

‘Tis the Season’ for IMDb TV’s 2021 Holiday Streaming Lineup: See What’s Coming for Free

Grab a snack, make yourself comfortable, and get ready for over 100 hours of free streaming with IMDb TV’s holiday lineup. Over 80 titles will be added to the service this season, including GAC Family original movies and the When Hope Calls two-part holiday special, and the competition series Play Doh Squished, along with new holiday films and classics, such as Die Hard 1 and 2.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Music#The Ark#Ark Valley Players#The Burford Theater#Schmidt Jewelers
foxbaltimore.com

Christmas Village will return in Baltimore Inner Harbor this holiday season

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Another famous exhibit in Baltimore will return this year after being canceled due to the pandemic last year. Charm City is ready to transform West Shore Park into a traditional indoor and outdoor German Christmas Market. Christmas Village, a German-style Christmas market, offers an opportunity to visitors...
BALTIMORE, MD
thehendersonnews.com

Tis' the Season for Holiday Drinks

Food and Travel Writer, Brian Freedman shares some of his favorite recipes to help add a little holiday flavor and cheers to your drinks.
RECIPES
valuenews.com

‘Tis the Season for Will’s Country Christmas

November, 2021: Christmas, more than any other time of the year, is a season for homecomings and a time for family traditions. As the Yuletide season approaches, so do holiday traditions and the opportunity for generations young and old to make memories. A seasonal tradition and Rogers County favorite will...
CELEBRATIONS
WBTV

‘Tis the Season Spectacular in Salisbury adds concert, tree lighting

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The ‘Tis the Season Spectacular returns to downtown Salisbury with the parade on Wednesday, November 24, and the new addition of the “Holiday Spectacular in the Park,” that includes a concert and tree lighting at the Bell Tower Green Park. Organizers Shari Graham and Hen...
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
click orlando

‘Tis the season: Festival of Trees returns to Orlando Museum of Art

ORLANDO, Fla. – The annual Festival of Trees is making its return to the Orlando Museum of Art this weekend. For its 35th year, the event’s theme is “Sparkling Holiday Traditions” and will happen between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. each night from Nov. 13-21. [TRENDING: Orlando man killed in...
ORLANDO, FL
ctnewsonline.com

Gardenaires meet in October

The October Gardenaires meeting was held at the home of Madeline Norland, with 23 members and four guests attending. President Roxy Callison welcomed the group and presided over the business meeting. The ways and means committee reported a very successful fall plant sale and members were thanked for their participation. Funds raised from both the spring and fall plant sales go toward achieving one of the Gardenaires’ objectives, that of encouraging civic plantings.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
ctnewsonline.com

Damron named SC’s Artist of the Month

The performing arts division at Southwestern College recognizes a student Artist of the Month. The October selection is Maya Damron. The honor goes is given by the performing arts division faculty to recognize a positive attitude, work ethic, quality of work, dependability and their effective work with others. Damron is...
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy