CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro City Commission Digest: Nov. 3, 2021

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 9 days ago

At its meeting Tuesday at Owensboro City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission took the following actions:

• Proclaimed National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.

• Ratified the eligibility of Tamara R. Wilson to serve on the City Utility Commission and ratified her appointment to the Utility Commission.

• Approved the minutes of the Oct. 19, 2021, meeting.

• Appointed Robert E. Schell to the Apollo Area Neighborhood Alliance.

More from this section

• Reappointed Altaf Merchant, Chip Pride and Rafe Buckner to the Owensboro Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.

• Held first reading of an ordinance to annex 43.988 acres bordering the city at 5369 Old Hartford Road, at the request of Deer Valley Subdivision LLC.

• Approved a municipal order authorizing the city attorney to proceed with action to collect outstanding property taxes owed to the city.

• Held a closed session, pursuant KRS 61.810(1)(b), to discuss future acquisition of property. No action was taken after the closed session.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: How power and ideology define Xi’s rise in China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping emerged from a party conclave this week not only more firmly ensconced in power than ever, but also with a stronger ideological and theoretical grasp on the ruling Communist Party’s past, present and future. That lays the groundwork for him to take a third five-year term as party leader at next year’s national congress, elevating to the likes of Mao Zedong, who founded the People’s Republic in 1949, and Deng Xiaoping, who opened up the economy three decades later.
CHINA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
The Associated Press

Myanmar court sentences US journalist to 11 years in jail

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar on Friday sentenced detained U.S. journalist Danny Fenster to 11 years in prison after finding him guilty on several charges including incitement for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. Fenster, the managing editor of the online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was also found...
WORLD
The Hill

Jan. 6 panel demands Meadows testify Friday or risk contempt charge

The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot is demanding former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows testify before the panel on Friday or risk potential contempt charges. The committee subpoenaed Meadows and other former Trump administration officials in September for documents and testimony. The letter...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospice#City Attorney#Property Taxes#Parks And Recreation#The Utility Commission
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
3K+
Followers
260
Post
433K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy