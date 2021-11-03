CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Splinters: Thanks for the memories

By JULIE WHITE Editor
huntingdondailynews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three decades of providing a place for entertainment and for community fun in the local area, Splinters Championship Lanes in Greenwood will close its doors for the last time this Friday evening, Nov. 5. Owner Nancy Taylor told The Daily Herald that there has been a lot of...

www.huntingdondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: Thanks to guardian angels

Four weeks ago, I nearly died. Not from COVID. But a fluke — which might have happened when I was 15 years old. I made it to the ER at Providence Hospital with only hours to spare. By sheer luck that night, I had the No. 1 all-women surgical team. They came to introduce themselves to me. It was like they all stepped off the pages of Vogue Magazine — Dr. Carolyn Majors, Dr. Katherine Senter and Ann, my ethereal anesthesiologist. And, of course, Dr. Sylvia Moses (Angel No. 1). They were all tall, beautiful, kind, clear, and direct. I had two angelic nurses in “Recovery” — Nancy and Radina (whose name I may have misspelled).
ANCHORAGE, AK
newspressnow.com

Thank a saint

Halloween is upon us again. Celebrations likely are going to be a bit more public this year. Neighborhoods and stores are expecting more door-to-door visitors than last year. We have made a once-somber holiday, Halloween, a more upbeat and fun time than it was originally. Its original full name is “All Hallow’s Eve,” which simply meant that it was the night before the commemoration of a Christian holiday: All Saints’ Day.
FESTIVAL
Petoskey News-Review

Thankfulness now

Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you. As I write this morning I am beginning to think about Thanksgiving. Not the special day but my attitude of being thankful for all that I have and am enjoying. It seems early,...
RELIGION
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Halloween Memories

It’s that time of year for me to share my annual Halloween memories. Halloween is only a few shorts days away and for the little chefs out there, the excitement is building. In looking back on my childhood on a certain Halloween night, the four Reardon children, John 8, Danny 7, Billy 6 and Patty 5 would be almost too excited to eat our dinner before we went trick or treating. My mother knew she had to prepare something we would all like and it was always her homemade pastina chicken broth soup that we could not resist. We would get our little bodies fueled up and were ready to take on the neighborhood.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#Friendship#The Daily Herald#Splinters#Penn Classic Lanes
PWLiving

Giving Thanks

November is known for being the month of giving thanks, and as we begin the holiday season this month, many of us are looking for ways to give back to show gratitude for all that we have within our communities. Here are a few things you can do with your family this month and beyond.
SOCIETY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Thanks for the candy!

Children’s voices delighted young and old alike as some 900 children walked the sidewalks of the city of Pontotoc and received candy and other goodies from store owners and businessmen. The annual harvest walks was blessed with pretty skies and perfect temperatures. See more about this in David Helm’s column on page 4A.
PONTOTOC, MS
Connersville News-Examiner

A Season of Thankfulness

By the time you read this, I will just be completing the first year in my role as Executive Director for the Fayette Community Foundation – and what a year it has been! When I joined the Foundation, I knew it would take equal parts hard work, drive, and passion to serve the community. Throughout the last year, I’ve witnessed those traits times ten in the people who work for, with, and in support of the Foundation. They are the ones who fit their service to the Foundation into lives already full of day jobs, parenting, volunteering commitments, and more. They’re the ones who stay up late, show up early, and give as much as they can for us to get the job done – and I’d like to take this opportunity to highlight them and publicly thank them for their service.
FAYETTE COUNTY, IN
New Castle News

DOROTHY BURCHETT | ON SUNNY LANE: Thanks for the memories

Memories. They’re everywhere. You can’t avoid them. Well, maybe you can avoid them, but I can’t. Actually, I should say it’s the triggers to memories that I can’t avoid. It’s like chocolate. As soon as I see chocolate, or someone says the word, “chocolate,” I want some. And, when I see the delicious-looking food being advertised on television, I want to go to Applebee’s or Chili’s.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Mountain Democrat

Thanks and praise

My husband and I are recovering from COVID-19 and want to acknowledge the kindness and care of the Marshall Hospital and Dr. Rodriguez’ staff for the care that was given to us in parking lots at the hospital. Many doctors and nurses gave so freely of themselves to us COVID patients. Like the post office, neither rain nor sleet will keep them away.
PLACERVILLE, CA
the-reporter.net

Card Of Thanks

The families of Dan Poulin wish to thank everyone for the immense support received after the sudden loss of our loved one. We are truly grateful for the kindness and support from Pastor Paul, our Church family, relatives and friends for the cards, food and calls. Everyone’s sharing of kind words, stories and memories has helped lessen our grief during our time of sorrow. We are blessed to have everyone in our lives. John & Leona Poulin and Family.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
portlandobserver.com

In Loving Memory

A celebration of life and memorial service will be held for Devoter Marie Baker Lewis (Sunrise – Dec. 25, 1944 - Sunset – Oct. 22, 2021) at the Seed of Abraham Pentecostal Church, 246 Wells Ave. N., Renton, Wash., at 11 a. m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10. The service will be live-streamed from The Seed of Abrahams' Facebook page.
RENTON, WA
bethesdamagazine.com

Fountain of memories

For years, Barbara Martin passed a crumbling stone fountain overgrown with poison ivy and brambles while walking her dog through Glen Echo Park near her Bannockburn home in Bethesda. Once part of a miniature golf course at the former amusement park, it was an eyesore in need of repairs. Then...
GLEN ECHO, MD
Coeur d'Alene Press

Community Thanks

The leaves are falling, tucking in the garden with a warm, crunchy blanket — a kaleidoscope of colors. At Shared Harvest, Coeur d’Alene’s first community garden, this is when we celebrate the growing and giving season and reflect with gratitude on the gift of our community. We have so many thanks to share, but this year in particular our hearts are overflowing due to the overwhelming support we have received from our neighbors and community members. Thank you all for believing in Shared Harvest. Because of your generosity, we are able to continue to grow good things in our community!
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
dbusiness.com

Muscle Memory

Busy businesspeople, seniors, or folks who aren’t fond of a traditional gym environment have a new workout option — Exercise Coach — which opened a new facility in July in Shelby Township. Exercise Coach, which has outlets in Commerce Township, Northville, Royal Oak, and West Bloomfield Township, offers clients private...
NORTHVILLE, MI
KLST/KSAN

Birthday Celebrations: November 9, 2021

IT’S TIME NOW FOR THE BIRTHDAY ROLL CALL!BIRTHDAYS FOR TUESDAY, NOVEBMER 9TH INCLUDE Misty Leal 46 HAPPY BIRTHDAY MIMI. WE LOVE YOU FROM MOE, ELIJAH, TRINITY AND BELLE.Patrick Nava 35 We love you! Dad, Angelica and JustinAdren Woods Jr 29 Happy Birthday son , We love you. Mom Dad, Hunter and LucasJuanita Centeno Happy Birthday […]
SPORTS
huntingdondailynews.com

Community invited to Thanksgiving dinner

Again this year, the Tyrone Armory invites the community to a free Thanksgiving dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 4-6 p.m. at 926 Logan Ave. The free community-wide Thanksgiving dinner has been a longstanding tradition in Tyrone, enjoyed by hundreds over the years. This will be the 21st year for the tradition, which started at the Joshua House and continued to the Tyrone Armory.
TYRONE, PA
huntingdondailynews.com

Creature Feature

A few weeks ago while doing my volunteer work at the shelter I met a warrior, a hero, a real life super-brave dog named Sampson. I have to say that since I only get to the shelter about once a week, I am often greeted with new kitty and dog faces when I enter. They are all important and they all have their endearing and special qualities, but occasionally one just has an extra special “something” that grabs my heart a little more than others. Sampson was “that” dog. His story is extraordinary and I feel that we owe it to him to share with others.
ANIMALS
WLOS.com

Thanks to Teachers: Jeff Richards

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A former student and his dad returned to Brevard Academy to say ‘Thank you’ to a teacher, who turned a shy kid into a confident honors student. “Good to see you. What are all these fatigues you got on?” says Jeff Richards, as he hugs his former student Jason Rector.
BREVARD, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy