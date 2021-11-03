CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Win-win: Von Miller gets to chase another Super Bowl while Broncos reload

By Jon Heath
 8 days ago
It was tough for some Denver Broncos fans to accept that trading outside linebacker Von Miller was the right move, but after a few days of reflection, it’s clear that the trade with the Los Angeles Rams was a win-win for all parties.

Miller is a franchise legend, and it’s going to be sad seeing him wear another team’s uniform, but a trade was what was best for Denver — and Miller.

The Broncos are about to reload (some have objected to term “rebuild,” so we’ll go with the softer “reload”), and Miller’s about to turn 33 after this season. He doesn’t have time to wait as Denver goes through growing pains with a young, rookie quarterback (if the Broncos add a top QB in the draft).

And if the Broncos go big and aim to trade for a QB like Aaron Rodgers or Russell Wilson, they wouldn’t have as much cap space available if they re-signed Miller in 2022. By trading the star edge defender, Denver has two more high draft picks that could be used in a trade, and more cap space that won’t be needed to give Miller an extension.

Trading Miller was the right move for the team, and the right move for the player, too. The Rams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders, and Miller deserves a chance to win now. He’ll have that chance in Los Angeles.

And who knows, maybe down the road Miller will return to Denver? We’ll cross that bridge when we come to it. For now, the Broncos have more draft capital and Miller has a great chance to chase another title. That’s a win-win.

