Steelers get fleeced in Melvin Ingram trade to Chiefs

Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night.Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.Pittsburgh (5-3) appeared to have things well in hand, leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Then Chicago s DeAndre Houston-Carson returned Ray-Ray McCloud's fumbled punt return 25 yards for a touchdown, and Justin Fields found Darnell...
