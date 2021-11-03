CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers get fleeced in Melvin Ingram trade to Chiefs

By Allison Koehler
USA Today
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when we thought the Melvin Ingram trade couldn’t get any worse, it does. According to the NFL transaction wire released Tuesday evening, the sixth-round pick the Steelers received in...

steelerswire.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL referee appears to make contact with Bears player to justify taunting penalty

Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
NFL
93.7 The Fan

Cris Collinsworth kept making puzzling remarks during last night's game

Once upon a time, Cris Collinsworth was maybe the best analyst in the NFL. His detailed breakdowns of schemes were a welcome respite from the cliches that usually permeate throughout NFL telecasts, and it’s apparent he prepared for every broadcast. But just like players, broadcasters have their primes, too. Collinsworth...
NFL
AOL Corp

Look: Patrick Mahomes Has A Message For Chiefs Fans

The NFL world can’t stop talking about Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs because of their shocking 3-4 start to the 2021 season. Most recently, the Chiefs lost to the Tennessee Titans 27-3. Mahomes completed just 20 of his 35 pass attempts for 206 yards with no touchdowns and one pick before he exited because of an injury.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
The Baltimore Sun

RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Independent

Boswell's late field goal lifts Steelers past Bears 29-27

Chris Boswell hit a 40-yard field goal with 26 seconds to go as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the sloppy, mistake-prone Chicago Bears 29-27 on Monday night.Boswell's third field goal capped a frantic fourth quarter in which the Bears rallied from a 10-point deficit to take the lead, only to watch Ben Roethlisberger respond with the 50th game-winning drive of his 18-year career.Pittsburgh (5-3) appeared to have things well in hand, leading 23-13 midway through the fourth quarter. Then Chicago s DeAndre Houston-Carson returned Ray-Ray McCloud's fumbled punt return 25 yards for a touchdown, and Justin Fields found Darnell...
NFL
USA Today

Steelers vs Lions: 3 causes for concern this week

This week the Pittsburgh Steelers have a chance to extend their current win streak to five games with a home win over the winless Detroit Lions. On paper, this one seems like an easy win for the Steelers but we all understand there are no such things as an easy win for Pittsburgh this season. Here are the three early causes for concern this week.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA Today

Chiefs LT Orlando Brown Jr. adjusting well to a new system in Kansas City

The acquisition of Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. before this year’s draft was made out of necessity to rebuild the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line. As we are officially at the halfway point of the season, it is apparent that the move has been effective, with Brown becoming a vital part of the unit.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears QB Rewind: Even in a loss, Justin Fields had ‘a moment.’ So what does it mean for the offense going forward?

This. This is why the reward of allowing a rookie quarterback to develop through pronounced growing pains is well worth the risk. This is why the Chicago Bears’ best approach for their future was to turn Justin Fields loose as their starter with diminished regard for how it might affect their 2021 playoff hopes. Had Week 1 starting quarterback Andy Dalton never gotten hurt, had Bears coach ...
NFL
USA Today

Fantasy preview: How will Chiefs' stars perform against Raiders?

In advance of Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs-Las Vegas Raiders game, Chiefs Wire examines the matchup with fantasy football projections for Kansas City players courtesy of our colleagues at The Huddle. The Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) won their last two games and bring their 2-2 road record to face the...
NFL
KSN News

Raiders host Chiefs in AFC West battle on NBC Sunday Night Football

NBC ‘Sunday Night Football’ on KSN will feature the Raiders and Chiefs. The Las Vegas Raiders look to bounce back from their first loss in three games under interim coach Rich Bisaccia when they host the AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Kansas City is 12-4 against the Raiders under coach Andy Reid but the […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy