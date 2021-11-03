CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
United Nations

Bachelet says violations ongoing in Ethiopia’s Tigray region

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (Reuters) – The U.N. human rights chief’s office is receiving ongoing reports of violations in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, including shelling and airstrikes causing civilian deaths, summary...

Reuters

Ethiopia declares state of emergency as Tigrayan forces gain ground

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ethiopia declared a six-month state of emergency on Tuesday after forces from the northern region of Tigray said they were gaining territory and considering marching on the capital Addis Ababa. The announcement came two days after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed urged citizens to take...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

New airstrike in Ethiopia’s Tigray capital

It follows several days of strikes last week. A new airstrike hit the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region on Thursday following several days of such strikes last week. A Tigray spokesman asserted that six people including children were killed, as the year-long war intensifies. Government spokesman Legesse Tulu told The...
AFRICA
kfgo.com

Ethiopia government says Tigray forces killed 100 youths in Kombolcha

NAIROBI (Reuters) – Ethiopia’s government said on Monday rebellious Tigrayan forces had killed 100 youths in Kombolcha, one of two towns the rebel group said it captured over the weekend. “The terrorist group TPLF has summarily executed more than 100 youth residents of Kombolcha in areas it has infiltrated. The...
POLITICS
KSNT

Ethiopia’s PM defiant as rival Tigray forces make advances

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s prime minister has called on citizens to redouble their efforts to combat the rival Tigray forces who claim to have seized key cities on a major highway leading to the capital, while a new wave of detentions of ethnic Tigrayans has begun. A move on...
POLITICS
abc17news.com

Report says Ethiopia’s Tigray forces raped Amhara women

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new Amnesty International report says Ethiopia’s rival Tigray forces raped or gang-raped local women after attacking a community in the Amhara region as they pushed toward the country’s capital, opening a new front of horror in the yearlong war. The report is based on interviews with 16 women and local authorities, and it’s the most extensive one yet by a human rights watchdog on alleged abuses by Tigray forces after they entered Amhara four months ago. Earlier as the war raged in the Tigray region, ethnic Tigrayans reported hundreds of rapes by Ethiopian and allied forces, and experts estimated that thousands occurred.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Ethiopia sets out terms of possible talks with Tigray rebels

Ethiopia on Thursday outlined conditions for possible talks with rebels from the country's war-hit Tigray region, following days of frantic diplomatic efforts by international envoys to head off another surge in fighting. - High-level talks - International envoys have in recent days stepped up efforts to broker a cessation of hostilities.
POLITICS
AFP

16 local UN staff held in Ethiopia amid push to end war

Sixteen Ethiopian staff working for the United Nations were in detention Tuesday after government raids targeting ethnic Tigrayans, UN and humanitarian sources said, as foreign envoys scrambled to end the country's year-long war. Some UN staff members were taken from their homes, humanitarian sources said, shortly after a senior UN envoy visited Tigray to plead for more aid to civilians.
POLITICS
BBC

Ethiopia conflict: Tigray aid lorry drivers arrested, UN says

The United Nations says that 72 drivers contracted to deliver humanitarian aid have been arrested in the war-torn north of Ethiopia. It said that the drivers, who were working for the World Food Programme (WFP), were detained in Semera, capital of the Afar region. The UN is speaking to the...
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 aid drivers to the conflict-torn north, the latest roundups despite an international push to end a brutal war. The news, which came a day after the UN reported the arrests of employees in the capital Addis Ababa, is likely to further inflame tensions with the government following a decision in September to expel seven senior UN officials for "meddling" in the country's affairs. A UN spokesperson said the latest detentions targeted contract drivers for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the capital of Afar province, on the only functional road leading into famine-threatened Tigray. "We confirm that 72 outsourced drivers contracted by WFP have been detained in Semera. We are liaising with the government of Ethiopia to understand the reasons behind their detention," a UN spokesperson said.
UNITED NATIONS
AFP

Blinken 'hopeful' for 'window' to stop Ethiopia war

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced hope Wednesday that diplomacy would succeed in halting a deadly war in Ethiopia after major rebel advances. "I believe that all sides see the dangers of perpetuating the conflict," Blinken told reporters amid efforts by former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo as well as US envoy Jeffrey Feltman. "We are hopeful that, given the important work that president Obasanjo is engaged in -- the efforts that we're making and others who are engaged -- that there is still a window to pull back and to move this to a better place," Blinken said. He hoped for negotiations to halt the violence and "ultimately to produce a ceasefire, to have access for humanitarian assistance and, over time, to negotiate a more durable political resolution."
WORLD
