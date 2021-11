The Pandora Papers, a trove of 12 million leaked documents filled with financial information, was released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) last month. The ICIJI collaborated with over 140 international media organizations to process the documents, which noted both legal and illegal dealings in offshore accounts, shell companies, and real estate investments. Among the individuals named in the Papers were Tony Blair, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, King Abdullah II of Jordan, the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Andrej Babiš, along with Colombian singer Shakira, martial arts star Jackie Chan, and German supermodel Claudia Schiffer.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO