Does life exist elsewhere in the universe? How do we even know what to look for when we are trying to detect signs of life? As you might expect, researchers start a little closer to home to figure out the clues that will help us discover places where life might exist off Earth. Take a moment to examine the places shown in the images below. What do you notice about these environments? What do you wonder? Where do you think these photos were taken?

