Amplitude, Inc., a pioneer in digital optimization, announced the availability of a new product integration and partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company. Now, with just a few clicks, any Snowflake customer can easily import data into Amplitude and unlock actionable insight into customer behaviors and product experiences. Amplitude’s Digital Optimization System delivers deep understanding into which behaviors lead to business outcomes by capturing every customer action from data sources. This bi-directional integration empowers teams to break down data silos, enrich sets of data, and unlock real-time self-service insights. Now every member of an organization – from product managers to marketers and executives – can use Snowflake and Amplitude to make data-driven decisions that fuel faster product innovation and revenue growth.

