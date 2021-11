STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - Mayor Bill de Blasio this week left the door open for children to have to present proof of vaccination in order to enter certain businesses. With children between the ages of 5 and 11 now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine in New York City, de Blasio said a time could come when children, like adults, will have to present proof of vaccination in order to enter businesses or restaurants.

