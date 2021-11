Stand by for an electric Ford Focus. We don’t know what it will look like yet, but design boss Murat Gueler hinted it’s among the EVs currently being sketched out ahead of a launch in the coming years. “Everybody’slaunching electric cars and we will launch a few in the future,” he said. “Definitely, we’re looking at everything: proportions, architectures… we’re really busy designing all the next-generation cars. There’s a lot ofwork going on.”

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO