Athens, GA

Sales tax referendums? Athens yes, Oconee Co no

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
WGAU
 8 days ago
brian brodrick

Gainesville City Councilman Sam Couvillon was elected the city’s new mayor in Tuesday elections in Gainesville. Other results include a win for Brian Brodrick, who defeated challenger Rebecca Billings to win a second term as Mayor of Watkinsville. Oconee County voters handily defeated a transportation sales tax referendum, while voters in Athens extended the Clarke County School District’s education sales tax.

Daniel Graves won the mayor’s race in Elberton.

Atlanta City Council president Felicia Moore will be a November 30 mayoral runoff in Atlanta, to face either former Mayor Kasim Reed City Councilman Andre Dickens. Vote counting continued through the overnight hours in Atlanta.

CNN

The defense rests in Kyle Rittenhouse's homicide trial

(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 4:34 p.m. ET]. The defense rested Thursday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse faces charges that he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz using an AR-15-style rifle during protests on August 25, 2020, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Biden visits Arlington National Cemetery on first Veterans Day since Afghanistan withdrawal

President Joe Biden participated in a ceremony Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, marking the first Veterans Day in 20 years that the U.S. has not been at war. Speaking to over 600 people at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Biden said veterans have "endured challenges most Americans will never know" and vowed to work with Congress to make sure veterans get the "world-class benefits that they have earned."
MILITARY
WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

