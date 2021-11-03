Sales tax referendums? Athens yes, Oconee Co no

brian brodrick

Gainesville City Councilman Sam Couvillon was elected the city’s new mayor in Tuesday elections in Gainesville. Other results include a win for Brian Brodrick, who defeated challenger Rebecca Billings to win a second term as Mayor of Watkinsville. Oconee County voters handily defeated a transportation sales tax referendum, while voters in Athens extended the Clarke County School District’s education sales tax.

Daniel Graves won the mayor’s race in Elberton.

Atlanta City Council president Felicia Moore will be a November 30 mayoral runoff in Atlanta, to face either former Mayor Kasim Reed City Councilman Andre Dickens. Vote counting continued through the overnight hours in Atlanta.

©2021 Cox Media Group