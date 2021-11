U.S. prices rose 6.2% over the last year, the largest annual increase since 1990, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced Wednesday. Prices rose 0.9% in October compared to September, with the cost of energy, shelter, food and cars both new and used rising significantly during the month. On a 12-month basis, the cost of fuel oil is up about 60%, utilities are up 28% and the price of bacon is up 20%.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO