When it comes to buying bags, if you're trying to get in on a passing trend, it may be best not to invest too much money into it. But if you're purchasing a classic piece, buying something that will last is worth a bit more of an investment. If the bag is nice enough, you may be interested in maintaining its condition so you have the option of reselling it later. These rules hold true for many things, including when you purchase a backpack.

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO