Joss Favela: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

In the best of all possible worlds, we’d get to keep the myriad digital offerings that emerged over the pandemic while also getting the return of live music, and it seems like globalFEST is doing their best to make that happen. The premier world music showcase announced its lineup for both its 2022 live show, happening at New York's Webster Hall on January 16, and its special series of NPR Tiny Desk concerts, which runs from January 18-20. From our corner of the cultural musical world, we’re looking forward to Mali’s Al Bilali Soudan, the American banjoist Nora Brown, the Colombian hip-hop outfit Kombilesa Mí (pictured above), the Franco-Syrian-Lebanese duo Bedouin Burger and Son Rompe Pera, a garage cumbia punk band from Mexico. All of them, except for Brown, will be playing Tiny Desk concerts hosted by the indomitable Angelique Kidjo. The concerts will be available to stream onNPR Music's YouTube channel.

