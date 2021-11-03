Ciner Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (SBH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $68.1 million. On a per-share basis, the Denton, Texas-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs and non-recurring costs, came to 64 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The...
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day. General Electric's announcement that it's breaking up into three companies this week marked a sputtering finale for what was once the most valuable corporation in the world — but you can't have losers without winners.
TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japanese industrial conglomerate Toshiba Corp (6502.T) is set to outline plans on Friday to break up into three listed companies that will focus on infrastructure, devices and memory chips, sources with knowledge of the matter said. The plan - borne of a strategic review undertaken...
Comments / 0