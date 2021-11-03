CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Trades To Watch: EUR/USD, Gold

By Forex.com
actionforex.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEURUSD is steadying after settling 0.23% lower in the previous session. Weak Eurozone manufacturing PMI hit the euro. The data revealed that factory activity slowed to an 8-month low. Today all eyes are on the Fed. The US central bank is expected to taper bond purchases. Investors will be...

www.actionforex.com

actionforex.com

USD Rallies On Accelerating CPI Rates

The USD rallied against a number of its counterparts yesterday and the USD Index reached levels not seen since July last year, as October’s CPI rates accelerated beyond the market’s expectations. On a monthly level the headline CPI rate reached 0.9% mom, while on a yearly level it reached 6.2% yoy, a level not seen since November 1990 underscoring the inflationary pressures the US economy is going through currently. Also the weekly initial jobless claims figure dropped to a new post pandemic low, underscoring the tightening of the US employment market. Market pressure intensified on the Fed to tighten its monetary policy at a faster pace in order to curb the red hot inflation. San Francisco Fed President Daly had stated earlier in the week that she expects supply chain constraints to be maintained yet price pressures to moderate as we get through the pandemic, yet the Fed’s perception of the “temporary” nature of inflation seems to weaken. US Stockmarkets retreated also highlighting market expectations for the Fed to act. On the other hand, gold prices also gained substantially as the precious metal is used for hedging purposes against high inflation.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Is Set For Further Advance But Possibility

Spot gold extends advance into the sixth straight day on Thursday and pressuring new 5-month high ($1868), posted on Wednesday when metal’s price spiked after higher than expected us inflation data in October. Rising consumer prices boost demand for gold as an inflation hedge, while a slowdown in the US...
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Bearish Breakdowns

US inflation recorded a sharp jump that may force the US Federal Reserve to move faster than the markets expected, and the US dollar returned to steal more gains against the rest of the other major currencies. I mentioned previously that the economic performance and the future of the tightening central bank policies will remain pressure factors on the euro long term.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Breaks Resistance

Rising US CPI boosts the demand for gold as an inflation hedge. After being unable to clear the daily chart’s triple top at 1833 over the course of the summer, the precious metal has cut through the resistance like a hot knife through butter. High volatility suggests that sellers were quick to bail out.
BUSINESS
Person
Christine Lagarde
actionforex.com

It’s Getting Hot In Here, Bring Some Bitcoin

US inflation advanced to 6.2% in October. That’s the highest level since more than three decades, and it is relatively high compared to the 0% that the Federal Reserve (Fed) is using as the benchmark interest rate. More worryingly, it looks less and less transitory, because the rise is mostly...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

A look at 5-yr and 10-yr yield after strong rebound

US treasury yields staged a strong rebound overnight following the much stronger than expected CPI data. Five year yield closed up 0.146 at 1.214. The development suggests that pull back from 1.251 has completed after well defending 1.042 support. The stay above rising 55 day EMA also keeps near term outlook bullish. Retest of 1.251 resistance would be seen soon. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 0.192 to 100% projection of 0.192 to 0.988 from 0.606 at 1.402.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Aussie Tumbles after Job Data, Dollar Extending Rally

Dollar stays generally firm in Asian session, following the post CPI rally overnight. Yen is some what helped by the selloff in stock markets despite rebound in US yields, and remains firm except versus the greenback. On the other hand, Australian Dollar tumbles sharply following much worse than expected job data, and leads other commodity currencies lower.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku candlestick analysis: EUR/USD, XAU/USD, NZD/USD

The currency pair is trading at 1.1483 under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.1525 is expected, followed by falling to 1.1375. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the resistance area. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.1625, which will mean further growth to 1.1715.
CURRENCIES
#Gold Prices#Us Dollar#Usd#Fed Eurusd#Eurozone#Pmi#Eur Usd#Treasury#Fomc#Adp#Ism
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Could Start Fresh Increase To 1.2600

USD/CAD is attempting an upside break above the 1.2500 resistance region. Earlier, it traded below a major bullish trend line at 1.2450 on the 4-hours chart.EUR/USD failed to clear the 1.1600-1.1620 resistance zone, and GBP/USD also topped near 1.3600. The US CPI increased 6.2% in Oct 2021 (YoY), better than...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Storms Higher As Hot Inflation Reignites Fed Bets

US inflation comes in hot, pouring fuel on Fed rate hike expectations. Dollar hits new highs for the year against euro and sterling. Stock market feels the heat, gold turns into an inflation hedge. Markets reprice Fed. Another shocking acceleration in US inflation unleashed havoc across global markets yesterday. The...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Market Morning Briefing: EURJPY Is Holding Above Support At 130.50

Some correction seen in equity indices after the US CPI release yesterday. Dow has dipped breaking below our mentioned supports at 36250/36000 and if the fall sustains, we may expect a further decline towards 35000. Dax has support at 16000 which if breaks can drag it down to 15900. Nikkei trades below support at 29500 and if it falls to break below 29000, it can test 28500 on the downside soon. Shanghai on the other hand has bounced from 3450 and can rise to 3550-3575. Nifty and Sensex trade above supports at 17800 and 60000 but it would be prudent to consider a break and fall towards 17600/400 and 59000 respectively.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Strong Bearish Breakdown

Last Thursday’s EUR/USD signal produced a losing long trade from the bullish bounce at the support level I had identified at $1.1536. Trades may only be taken between 8am and 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish price action reversal on the H1 time frame...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY

The US Dollar broke out in a big way yesterday shortly after a surprising beat from the October CPI print. Inflation was already expected to come in at an elevated level of 5.8%. Previously, the highest recent read was at 5.4% and that had happened for three of the past four months. There was hope that, perhaps, inflation had peaked and the transitory narrative that the Fed has been operating under would begin to play out a bit more.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Close Below Key Fibo Support Could Spark Bigger Drop

The Euro remains in red on Thursday and extends weakness to the new 2021 low, hitting the lowest level since July 2020, following nearly 1% drop on Wednesday (the third biggest daily fall this year). Higher than expected US inflation in October boosted expectations that the Fed may start tightening...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Canadian Dollar Accelerates Down on Weakening Oil, Dollar Staying Strong

Selloff in Canadian Dollar gathers pace today as WTI oil price is quickly heading back towards 80 handle. Other commodity currencies are also weak, with Aussie weighed down by poor job data. On the other hand, Dollar is staying firm without clear sign of loss momentum yet. Yen is also not performing too bad, as it’s still trying to eke out more gains in crosses. Euro is mixed for now, even though EU upgrades Eurozone inflation forecasts.
BUSINESS
albuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks plummet as annualized CPI hits 6.2 percent

NEW YORK, New York - A sudden jump in the Consumer Price Index in the United States has undermined U.S. stocks and bonds, while boosting the U.S. dollar Wednesday. The monthly 0.09 percent CPI rise announced by the Labor Department Wednesday, was well above the expected 0.06 percent. It brought the annualized CPI increase to 6.2 percent, the highest reading in thirty-one years,
BUSINESS
AFP

World stocks mostly up after US inflation scare

Global stock markets mostly rose on Thursday as traders appeared to shake off concerns about soaring inflation in the United States. Europe's main equity indices finished higher after gains in Asia's major markets. In New York, the Nasdaq's tech shares gained back some of the ground lost in the prior session's sell-off, while the Dow declined on a day that saw little economic news, since most government offices and the bond market were closed for the Veterans Day holiday. Major US indices had closed lower for a second straight day on Wednesday after the release of data showing that American consumer prices saw their biggest gain in more than three decades last month, raising fears the Federal Reserve may be forced to change policy quickly.
BUSINESS

