More cold nights ahead this week, periods of sun each day

By Dan Tomaso
abc27.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Mostly Clear & Cold. Lo 30. THURSDAY: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Hi 50. FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. Hi 50. Plenty of sunshine was around today, but colder air won out the day. High temperatures stayed in the upper 40s to low 50s and the stronger wind made for one of...

