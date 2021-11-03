The Real Housewives of Social Media

Millennial Love is The Independent lifestyle desk’s fortnightly dating and relationships podcast.This week Olivia speaks to model, actor and writer, Emily Ratajkowski.The two discuss the relationship with your body, self-worth through the male gaze, and what it means to be a commodifiable asset – and the nuances that surround being exploited by that asset while capitalising on it. Ratajkowski gives an honest and raw insight into the sexual assault she experienced throughout her life, personally and professionally.They also discuss how publishing Ratajkowski’s collection of essays, My Body, was her way of opening the closet door, turning on the lights and staring the monster in the face.You can listen to the episode below.Subscribe to Millennial Love on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or wherever you listen.Stay updated with all things Millennial Love here or over on Instagram @Millennial_Love and @IndependentLifestyle. Read More Is ‘micro-cheating’ really cheating?This is when you should tell a partner you cheated8 dating red flags you need to look out for

