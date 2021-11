New York (CNN Business) — Former President Donald Trump has blasted the bipartisan infrastructure legislation recently passed by Congress as a "Non-Infrastructure" bill. Trump, long an advocate for infrastructure spending, put out a statement last weekend claiming that just 11% of the $1.2 trillion package is going toward "real" infrastructure. The former president, who repeatedly tried and failed to get an infrastructure bill passed when he was in the White House, argued Republican lawmakers should be "ashamed of themselves."

POTUS ・ 10 HOURS AGO