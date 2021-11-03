College Rep Visit: Bay Path University

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily blocked the release of White House records sought by a U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, granting — for now — a request from former President Donald Trump. The administrative injunction issued by the U.S. Court of Appeals...
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A SpaceX capsule carrying four astronauts pulled up Thursday at the International Space Station, their new home until spring. It took 21 hours for the flight from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center to the glittering outpost. The one German and three U.S. astronauts said it was...
(CNN) — [Breaking news update, published at 4:34 p.m. ET]. The defense rested Thursday in the trial of Kyle Rittenhouse. Rittenhouse faces charges that he killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz using an AR-15-style rifle during protests on August 25, 2020, that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake.
(CNN) — The House select committee investigating January 6 is demanding former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows appear for a deposition and turn over documents Friday or risk a criminal contempt referral, according to a letter Thursday from panel Chairman Bennie Thompson. Meadows has been facing new pressure...
President Joe Biden participated in a ceremony Thursday at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, marking the first Veterans Day in 20 years that the U.S. has not been at war. Speaking to over 600 people at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, Biden said veterans have "endured challenges most Americans will never know" and vowed to work with Congress to make sure veterans get the "world-class benefits that they have earned."
New York (CNN Business) — Elon Musk has sold his first block of Tesla shares since 2016, exercising some stock options and then selling a portion of that to raise the cash he'll need to pay taxes on the shares he acquired. The options he exercised were about 9% of...
HOUSTON (AP) — A 22-year-old college student who was critically injured in the crush of fans at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said Thursday, bringing the death toll to nine. Bharti Shahani, who was set to graduate from Texas A&M University in the spring, died...
