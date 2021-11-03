CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professional Development Workshop:Interview Skills

Thrive Global

Three Ways To Improve Your Personal Development Skills

Personal development is no longer something that is a nice extra if you have time for it. It has even become part of the workplace where employers realize that employees who are happy and fulfilled are likely to be more productive and passionate about their work. There are countless products...
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
Volume One

New Community Fund Will Aid Nonprofits With Professional Development

A new community program will help staff and board members from local nonprofit organizations access professional development that will help them and their organizations. Royal Credit Union and the Eau Claire Community Foundation recently announced that they are partnering to create the Royal CU and ECCF Nonprofit Professional Development Fund and Grant Program. The organizations created the program after considering the needs of Chippewa Valley nonprofits, many of which “are without the financial resources to seek or create professional development that would help them help others,” a media release stated. Now, nonprofit board members and staffers will be able to seek grants for training and professional development needs.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
sjfc.edu

Cross-Disciplinary Competition Hones Students’ Professionalism, Problem-Solving Skills

This week, 33 students from across the College will participate in the annual PwC Challenge case competition hosted by PwC – an international audit, consulting, and tax service firm - an event that has typically only attracted business students in the past. But according to Erica Sysol, visiting assistant professor in the School of Business and the faculty member leading the charge for the 2021 competition, School faculty found a way to broaden the participant pool.
ROCHESTER, NY
Johnson City Press

Johnson City Chamber hires director of young professional development

McKenzie Templeton loves to stay busy, and her new job should help her do just that. Templeton started in September as the Johnson City Chamber of Commerce’s director of young professional development. In that role, Templeton will work to cultivate a local ecosystem of young professionals while also making the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
mauinow.com

Hawaiʻi to Advance Digital Skill Development

Governor David Ige announced the National Governors Association has selected Hawaiʻi for the second phase of its Workforce Innovation Network, in which states will deploy cross-agency teams to identify and implement strategies that advance digital skill development and more equitable economic participation. Hawaiʻi will receive up to $100,000 to create...
POLITICS
VentureBeat

Sharpen your skills as a web developer with SitePoint’s technology hub

A successful web developer never stops learning. The quest for more knowledge includes remaining up-to-date on the latest trends in the technology arena. But even seasoned web developers can become overwhelmed when deciding just which course or program from which to learn. SitePoint’s web development hub gives users a perfectly...
COMPUTERS
HackerNoon

Noonies Interview: Meet Juni Nguyen, a Self-taught Web Developer

Juni Nguyen is a self-taught web developer and now working on her BSc degree in Software Development at Western Governors University. Nguyen has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for web application development. According to her, the most exciting technology of the present is web applications development technology because it is growing quickly day by day in response to cutting-edge web browsers for faster digital work. Learn more about my thoughts and opinions on web development and my journey in the tech industry via the interview below.
EDUCATION
WFYI

Largest one-day professional development conference brings hundreds of women downtown

The Indiana Conference for Women celebrates its 10th anniversary this week. The event is the largest one-day professional development conference in the Midwest. Co-Founder Deborah Collins Stephens said it is educational and inspirational for many women. “Women talk about how the conference changed their lives from the messages they heard...
JOBS
Current Publishing

Boone Economic Development Corp. partners to deliver manufacturing skills program

The Boone County Economic Development Corp. has partnered with Purdue Manufacturing Extension Partnership to offer a 10-week Manufacturing Skills for Success program. The class prepares participants for a career in manufacturing by teaching communication, teamwork, critical thinking and technical skills. So far, 23 people working for Boone County employers have enrolled.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
The Poultry Site

Global expertise to be shared at chicken embryo development workshops

Hands-on training could help further understanding of animal and human development. Experts from around the world are to share, learn and develop techniques applied to the developing chicken embryo in a series of workshops. The practical sessions, to be held in 2022 and 2023, will focus on the use of...
ANIMALS
TheAtlantaVoice

Terri Denison: Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Apply for the COVID EIDL Program

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration has delivered more than $1.1 trillion in COVID-related relief to millions of entrepreneurs. The COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is the remaining SBA relief program open to small business owners who still need assistance. The COVID EIDL program, which runs through Dec. 31, offers 30-year loans with fixed […]
SMALL BUSINESS
aithority.com

Skill Development Course On Foundations Of Modern Machine Learning launched At IHub-Data, IIIT Hyderabad

50-week online programme to benefit undergraduate engineering students across India. A 50-week-long online programme on Foundations of Modern Machine Learning designed for the benefit of undergraduate engineering students in India, got underway at IIIT Hyderabad. Prof P J Narayanan, Director of IIIT Hyderabad, inaugurated the programme. Top AiThority.com Insights: “Bitcoin...
EDUCATION

