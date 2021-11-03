Professional Development Workshop:Interview Skills

A new community program will help staff and board members from local nonprofit organizations access professional development that will help them and their organizations. Royal Credit Union and the Eau Claire Community Foundation recently announced that they are partnering to create the Royal CU and ECCF Nonprofit Professional Development Fund and Grant Program. The organizations created the program after considering the needs of Chippewa Valley nonprofits, many of which “are without the financial resources to seek or create professional development that would help them help others,” a media release stated. Now, nonprofit board members and staffers will be able to seek grants for training and professional development needs.

EAU CLAIRE, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO