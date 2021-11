Elon Musk has lost more than $50bn (about £37bn) in two days, following his Twitter poll asking if he should sell 10 per cent of his Tesla shares.This is the biggest two-day decline even recorded in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, according to a report by Bloomberg Wealth.While Musk is still the richest person in the world with a wealth of $323bn, the loss has narrowed the gap between the Tesla chief and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos by about $83bn.Tesla’s stocks began to slide after Musk’s Twitter poll ended. He had tweeted to his 62 million followers...

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO